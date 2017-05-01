Foster mother now jailed in Alabama on child abuse, human trafficking charges
One of two foster parents accused of hundreds of sex crimes involving 11 young children in Alabama has been extradited from Florida and is jailed without bail in Lauderdale County. Jenise Spurgeon is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on multiple charges, including 100 counts of child abuse, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking and domestic-violence strangulation.
