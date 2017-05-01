Congress should focus on moving healthcare forward, not backward

By Andrew Wes Stubblefield, MD, FAAP, serves as vice president/president-elect of the Alabama Chapter-AAP. In private pediatric practice at Infants' & Children's Clinic in Florence, AL, Dr. Stubblefield has been heavily involved in both his local community and the state pediatric community, serving on the medical staff of his local hospital, the board of Alabama Community Care, a probationary Alabama Medicaid regional care organization, and the Executive Board of the Alabama Chapter-AAP since 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.