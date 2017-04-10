10,000-seat arena could be built in Lauderdale County
Legislators are looking to build a nearly $30 million dollar AG center in Lauderdale County paid for with a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan. The facility would be built on 167 acres of privately owned land behind the Florence Fire Station two south of Highway 72. They want Tennessee Valley Authority's in-lieu-of-tax dollars and an existing 2-cent gas tax to help pay back the loan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Florence, AL
|Sun
|Good Man
|1
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|Apr 26
|MelissaD
|9
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Apr 25
|gthayer
|254
|Kathy Cook
|Apr 25
|To funny
|10
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|Apr 23
|Haha funny
|14
|'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop...
|Apr 13
|well
|1
|Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|Kaylyn smith
|780
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC