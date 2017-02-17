Suspect accused of impersonating Bama...

Suspect accused of impersonating Bama Pools owner, racking up $20K in fraudulent charges

A man is accused of posing as the owner of a Shoals business and using a fake ID to rack up more than $20,000 in fraudulent charges at Lowe's stores in Alabama and Georgia. Lauderdale County investigators are asking for the public's help to identify and find the suspect, who has been impersonating the owner of Florence business Bama Pools during the past two weeks.

