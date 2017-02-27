Superintendent pushes Huntsville school board for more money as negotiations continue
Dr. Matthew Akin of Piedmont, Ala. is the Huntsville school board's choice for next superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07)
|9 hr
|anonluvr34
|200
|Dr. Roddy (Aug '16)
|Mon
|SlickWilly
|5
|Police harrassament in Florence, Alabama (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|Seth
|137
|Kim, breakfast shift at hardees ,by waffle house
|Feb 21
|You Turkeys
|2
|Robert Childers
|Feb 18
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Looking for grandparents
|Feb 16
|Tennessee
|3
|Kendrick Robinson (Jan '11)
|Feb 16
|what
|14
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC