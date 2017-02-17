SHERIFF: Suspect poses as local busin...

SHERIFF: Suspect poses as local business owner and racks up $20,000 in account charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WAAY

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said a man has been posing as a Florence business owner and charged thousands to the businesses account at Lowes stores in Alabama and Georgia. Investigators say the suspect created a fake Alabama driver's license with his picture on it using the business owners name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Childers Sat Inquiring minds 1
Looking for grandparents Feb 16 Tennessee 3
Kendrick Robinson (Jan '11) Feb 16 what 14
Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09) Feb 14 western lady 778
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Feb 8 Carol Young 249
Bi or bi curious girls (Sep '15) Feb 7 no way 3
Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07) Feb 5 Yellow Jacket 197
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC