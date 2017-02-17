SHERIFF: Suspect poses as local business owner and racks up $20,000 in account charges
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said a man has been posing as a Florence business owner and charged thousands to the businesses account at Lowes stores in Alabama and Georgia. Investigators say the suspect created a fake Alabama driver's license with his picture on it using the business owners name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
