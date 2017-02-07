Rose Extends Lead on Day Three of FLW Tour on Lake Guntersville

General Tire pro Mark Rose of West Memphis, AR, caught a 5-bass limit weighing 19 lbs even to extend his lead at the FLW Tour at Lake Guntersville. General Tire pro Mark Rose of West Memphis, Arkansas, caught a five-bass limit Saturday weighing 19 pounds even to extend his lead at the FLW Tour at Lake Guntersville presented by Lowrance.

