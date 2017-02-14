Boy visiting twin's grave on first da...

Boy visiting twin's grave on first day of school breaks hearts ...

Thursday Feb 9

Walker Myrick is pictured at the grave of his twin brother, Willis, in 2012, when he was 5 years old. Walker wanted to tell Willis, who died about two months before the boys' birth of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, about his first day of school.

