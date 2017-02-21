Officials searching for jail escapee
Area law enforcement are searching for a Florence man who escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday night by damaging a lock on a holding cell. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Saturday that Kenneth Dewane Coker, 29, got out of a holding cell adjacent to the municipal courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim, breakfast shift at hardees ,by waffle house
|Feb 21
|You Turkeys
|2
|Police harrassament in Florence, Alabama (Jan '07)
|Feb 21
|You Turkeys
|134
|Robert Childers
|Feb 18
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Looking for grandparents
|Feb 16
|Tennessee
|3
|Kendrick Robinson (Jan '11)
|Feb 16
|what
|14
|Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09)
|Feb 14
|western lady
|778
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Feb 8
|Carol Young
|249
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC