Officials searching for jail escapee

Monday Feb 20

Area law enforcement are searching for a Florence man who escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday night by damaging a lock on a holding cell. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Saturday that Kenneth Dewane Coker, 29, got out of a holding cell adjacent to the municipal courtroom.

