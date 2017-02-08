Murder charge dropped: Grand jury det...

Murder charge dropped: Grand jury determines Florence man stabbed in self-defense

Tuesday

The murder charge has been dropped against a Florence man accused of killing his roommate last year because a grand jury determined the fatal stabbing occurred in self-defense. Bradley Ray Greenhill, 23 formerly was charged in the death of his former roommate and boyfriend Eric Lee Moore, who was killed May 1, 2016 at his Alpine Village Apartments home in Florence.

