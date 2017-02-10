Lawmakers still questioning prison plan, math
Gov. Robert Bentley has more convincing to do before some local lawmakers sign off on his plan to borrow $800 million to build four prisons. The proposal is a top priority for Bentley in the legislative session that started Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for grandparents
|Sun
|Tennessee
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Feb 8
|Carol Young
|249
|Bi or bi curious girls (Sep '15)
|Feb 7
|no way
|3
|Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07)
|Feb 5
|Yellow Jacket
|197
|Robbie Hendrix
|Feb 3
|looking for
|1
|truckers
|Feb 1
|dan
|2
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|Jan 23
|Susan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC