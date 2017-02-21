Gun-wielding duo accused of taking $6...

Gun-wielding duo accused of taking $6 from 83-year-old Florence man during morning walk

An 83-year-old man was robbed of $6 by two gun-wielding suspects in the Indian Springs neighborhood of Florence Sunday morning, police said. Jacob Ryan, 21, of Florence, and Jessica Long, 23, of Killen, each are charged with first-degree robbery, a Class A felony that's punishable by up to life imprisonment.

