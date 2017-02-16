Florence police: suspect used stolen ...

Florence police: suspect used stolen credit card at multiple businesses

The Florence Police Department wants people to watch this surveillance video showing, what it believes, is a man using a stolen credit card. The video was recorded January 30 at the Foodland on Cox Creek Parkway.

