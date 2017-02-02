Florence police release video in hope...

Florence police release video in hopes of identifying theft suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Florence Police Department needs help identifying some theft suspects. A group of people took a stolen credit card on shopping spree and were caught on camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi or bi curious girls (Sep '15) 12 hr no way 3
Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07) Sun Yellow Jacket 197
Robbie Hendrix Feb 3 looking for 1
truckers Feb 1 dan 2
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Jan 30 Fontina 248
Theresa Lequire (Dec '12) Jan 23 Susan 6
News Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10) Jan 22 SmarmyMouth 39
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC