Florence gas station robbed; police need help identifying suspect
The search continues for a robbery suspect in Florence. Investigators are looking for leads which can help identify the bandit caught on surveillance video.
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07)
|Tue
|anonluvr34
|200
|Dr. Roddy (Aug '16)
|Mon
|SlickWilly
|5
|Police harrassament in Florence, Alabama (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|Seth
|137
|Kim, breakfast shift at hardees ,by waffle house
|Feb 21
|You Turkeys
|2
|Robert Childers
|Feb 18
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Looking for grandparents
|Feb 16
|Tennessee
|3
|Kendrick Robinson (Jan '11)
|Feb 16
|what
|14
