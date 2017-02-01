Florence caretaker to repay over $7,0...

Florence caretaker to repay over $7,000 taken from 81-year-old dementia patient

Read more: Alabama Live

A Florence caretaker who used the debit card of an 81-year-old man for a shopping spree has been sentenced to repay about $7,500 and spend 60 months on community corrections. Chaney was caring for the elderly dementia patient when she used his card to make purchases and later return the merchandise for cash, authorities have said.

