Florence caretaker to repay over $7,000 taken from 81-year-old dementia patient
A Florence caretaker who used the debit card of an 81-year-old man for a shopping spree has been sentenced to repay about $7,500 and spend 60 months on community corrections. Chaney was caring for the elderly dementia patient when she used his card to make purchases and later return the merchandise for cash, authorities have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truckers
|Wed
|dan
|2
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Fontina
|248
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|Jan 23
|Susan
|6
|Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10)
|Jan 22
|SmarmyMouth
|39
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|Jan 19
|Danielle
|7
|Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07)
|Jan 14
|Sheffield
|195
|Hangouts for Gay People
|Jan 13
|MarriedStraight
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC