Council approves Jack Allen turf purchase contingent on warranty

The city of Decatur and Decatur City Schools officials expressed confidence Monday in a synthetic turf that will be installed at three city venues despite lawsuits and media reports critical of the chosen vendor. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council approved plans to purchase a $739,737 synthetic turf field from FieldTurf, of Montreal, Canada, for installation at Jack Allen Sports Complex.

