Conviction upheld in murder of coach ...

Conviction upheld in murder of coach stabbed 68 times, dumped off Shoals bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alabama Live

The conviction of a Florence man who murdered a high school coach who also was a student at the University of North Alabama has been upheld. The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals ruled to uphold the November 2015 intentional murder conviction of Jeremy Leshun Williams, 32. Williams was convicted in the 2013 death of Brioni "Bree" Rutland, who was stabbed 68 times and shot in the eye before being dumped in the Tennessee River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Wed Carol Young 249
Bi or bi curious girls (Sep '15) Tue no way 3
Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07) Feb 5 Yellow Jacket 197
Robbie Hendrix Feb 3 looking for 1
truckers Feb 1 dan 2
Theresa Lequire (Dec '12) Jan 23 Susan 6
News Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10) Jan 22 SmarmyMouth 39
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC