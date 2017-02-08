Conviction upheld in murder of coach stabbed 68 times, dumped off Shoals bridge
The conviction of a Florence man who murdered a high school coach who also was a student at the University of North Alabama has been upheld. The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals ruled to uphold the November 2015 intentional murder conviction of Jeremy Leshun Williams, 32. Williams was convicted in the 2013 death of Brioni "Bree" Rutland, who was stabbed 68 times and shot in the eye before being dumped in the Tennessee River.
