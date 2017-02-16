Athens man, woman arrested on drug ch...

Athens man, woman arrested on drug charges in Florence

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Decatur Daily

An investigation into suspicious activity by an Athens man and woman sitting alone in a parking lot led to their arrest and the seizure of synthetic drugs, authorities said. Police said Stephanie K. Northern, 22, 16050 American Way, Athens, and Steven D. Rogers, 27, same address, are both charged with unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics.

