2 charged with robbing elderly man at gunpoint for $6

Florence police arrested and charged two people with armed robbery after they say the suspects robbed at gunpoint an 83-year-old man who was walking in his neighborhood of Indian Springs for $6 Sunday morning. Investigators tell us the officers responded to the scene and spoke with the man, who was not harmed and were gathering information when a second call of a fight was received near the area.

