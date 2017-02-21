2 charged with robbing elderly man at gunpoint for $6
Florence police arrested and charged two people with armed robbery after they say the suspects robbed at gunpoint an 83-year-old man who was walking in his neighborhood of Indian Springs for $6 Sunday morning. Investigators tell us the officers responded to the scene and spoke with the man, who was not harmed and were gathering information when a second call of a fight was received near the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police harrassament in Florence, Alabama (Jan '07)
|8 hr
|Seth
|137
|Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07)
|9 hr
|Seth
|198
|Kim, breakfast shift at hardees ,by waffle house
|Feb 21
|You Turkeys
|2
|Robert Childers
|Feb 18
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Looking for grandparents
|Feb 16
|Tennessee
|3
|Kendrick Robinson (Jan '11)
|Feb 16
|what
|14
|Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09)
|Feb 14
|western lady
|778
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC