You may qualify for free tax preparation services with Impact Alabama
Beginning on January 17, in partnership with the United Way of Madison County and UAH, Impact Alabama's SaveFirst initiative will provide free services to working families making up to $53,000 a year with kids in the home, or $20,000 a year without kids in the home. Last year, over 550 trained students from 21 campuses prepared tax returns for more than 9,000 families in cities statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
