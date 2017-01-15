You may qualify for free tax preparat...

You may qualify for free tax preparation services with Impact Alabama

Sunday Jan 15

Beginning on January 17, in partnership with the United Way of Madison County and UAH, Impact Alabama's SaveFirst initiative will provide free services to working families making up to $53,000 a year with kids in the home, or $20,000 a year without kids in the home. Last year, over 550 trained students from 21 campuses prepared tax returns for more than 9,000 families in cities statewide.

