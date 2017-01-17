Third arrest made in Muscle Shoals murder
Jeremy Michael Credille, 32, was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday by the Colbert County grand jury, police said during a press conference. Credille was arrested at 425 W. Lee St. in Florence on Friday.
