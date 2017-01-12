Moulton sees positive 2017 as county ...

Moulton sees positive 2017 as county struggles

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Decatur Daily

New ball fields, a pipeline project and sewer and street improvements are some of the things in the works for Moulton in 2017. While Moulton appears to be doing well financially, other cities and towns in Lawrence County, as well as the County Commission, are in search of new revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07) 8 hr NotShocked AtAll 194
Hangouts for Gay People 8 hr MarriedStraight 2
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Wed wcu48206 247
Does anyone know Pete Keeton Jan 7 So what 2
Advantages Dec 30 Klpj 1
L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11) Dec 18 Sandsto 6
Who is the best family lawyer in Florence Al? Dec '16 Trust 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC