Meet The Men on Observer's 2017 American Menswear Power List

Tuesday Jan 31

Billy Reid is perhaps the most likable player on the American menswear scene, but behind his signature smile and no frills attitude is a budding empire that has blossomed in recent years thanks to his steadfast dedication to the American consumer. With 13 retail locations, including one in his native Florence, Alabama where he still resides, Reid has proved he can to scale his eponymous men's and women's brand across the nation.

