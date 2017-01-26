Kitchen Cops: Two low performers

Kitchen Cops: Two low performers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

FloBama in Florence is a back-to-back Kitchen Cops Low Performer after earning an 84 for their re-inspection, the same score the Lauderdale County Health Department gave them for their previous inspection. The inspector reports finding barbecue meat without date marks to indicate when it was made and when it would expire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) 1 hr Fontina 248
Theresa Lequire (Dec '12) Jan 23 Susan 6
News Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10) Jan 22 SmarmyMouth 39
truckers Jan 19 Bonn 1
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) Jan 19 Danielle 7
Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07) Jan 14 Sheffield 195
Hangouts for Gay People Jan 13 MarriedStraight 2
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC