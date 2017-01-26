Kitchen Cops: Two low performers
FloBama in Florence is a back-to-back Kitchen Cops Low Performer after earning an 84 for their re-inspection, the same score the Lauderdale County Health Department gave them for their previous inspection. The inspector reports finding barbecue meat without date marks to indicate when it was made and when it would expire.
