Homicide investigation off CR 41
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richard Richey said 29-year-old Justin Kyle Mariner was found dead inside his car in a cornfield off of County Road 41. According to officials, Mariner's wife reported him missing and said her brother, Robert Eugene Hastings needed to go with Mariner to make a drug deal. When Hastings called for her to pick him up her husband was nowhere to be seen and Hastings said the they were in a drug deal that went bad.
