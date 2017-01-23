Happily Ever After starts now
The spring "Happily Ever After" bridal show will be Saturday at Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence. Approximately 70 vendors will be on hand to help brides-to-be and their families with wedding plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|43 min
|Susan
|6
|Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10)
|Sun
|SmarmyMouth
|39
|truckers
|Jan 19
|Bonn
|1
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|Jan 19
|Danielle
|7
|Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07)
|Jan 14
|Sheffield
|195
|Hangouts for Gay People
|Jan 13
|MarriedStraight
|2
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|wcu48206
|247
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC