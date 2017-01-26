Florence homicide victim was 'specifically targeted;' police need held finding suspects
Florence police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in the death of a Tennessee native who was living in Alabama. The death of Andrea Forbes, 33, has been ruled a homicide, Florence police Chief Ron Tyler announced in a news release today.
