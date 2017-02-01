Child pornography suspect back in Alabama to face 573 charges
A Florence man, who was extradited from Maryland to Alabama to face 573 child pornography possession charges, is jailed with bail set at over $2 million. Mark Anthony Purser, 28, faces up to 20 years imprisonment in connection with each of the Class B felony charges.
