Bra and body cavity reportedly used t...

Bra and body cavity reportedly used to conceal drugs in Alabama jail

Tuesday Jan 3

Once at the detention center it was found that he was concealing additional narcotics in area of his person not accessible to patrol officers Contraband was brought into the Lauderdale County Detention Center inside a bra and body cavity in two separate arrests this past weekend, police said. Mindy Jacobs, 30, is accused of removing drugs from her bra and ingesting them in front of jail staff while she was being booked on an outstanding warrant, Florence police Sgt.

