Best Buy to close store in Florence next month
The City of Florence will lose a major electronics retailer next month. According to a company spokesperson, Best Buy will close its store on Cox Creek Parkway on February 25. The company made the decision to not renew the store's lease due to shopping patterns of customers and market strength.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Susan
|6
|Colbert County Ghosts: Mysterious Images Spotte... (May '10)
|Sun
|SmarmyMouth
|39
|truckers
|Jan 19
|Bonn
|1
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|Jan 19
|Danielle
|7
|Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07)
|Jan 14
|Sheffield
|195
|Hangouts for Gay People
|Jan 13
|MarriedStraight
|2
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|wcu48206
|247
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC