'A long time coming': Florence man co...

'A long time coming': Florence man convicted of murder in fatal beating outside bar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Alabama Live

A Lauderdale County jury this morning found a second man guilty of murder in the 2000 death of Keith Barnett, who was fatally beaten outside a bar. Barnett died Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't move to Florence, alabama (Jan '07) Sat Sheffield 195
Hangouts for Gay People Jan 13 MarriedStraight 2
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Jan 11 wcu48206 247
Does anyone know Pete Keeton Jan 7 So what 2
Advantages Dec 30 Klpj 1
L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11) Dec 18 Sandsto 6
Who is the best family lawyer in Florence Al? Dec '16 Trust 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC