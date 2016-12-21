Gift guide
Embrace unique and original gifts that highlight state and hometown pride this holiday season. Find items for the fashionistas, foodies, art aficionados, Alabama lovers and thrill seekers with this gift guide featuring items made by local artists or found at local shops.
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Pete Keeton
|Dec 21
|Postal1
|1
|L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11)
|Dec 18
|Sandsto
|6
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Lock Stop
|245
|Who is the best family lawyer in Florence Al?
|Dec 3
|Trust
|1
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
|Posting online
|Nov '16
|Woodward
|1
|Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Joe Cool
|777
