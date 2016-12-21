Former LawCo shelter director seeks t...

Former LawCo shelter director seeks to toss out evidence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The attorney for the former head of the Lawrence County animal shelter argued Tuesday a search warrant was issued from "stale information" and the evidence seized from the warrant should be tossed out. If the evidence is thrown out, the lawyer said, he would seek dismissal of all charges against his client, Bobbie Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hangouts for Gay People 17 hr SingleGay 1
Does anyone know Pete Keeton Dec 21 Postal1 1
L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11) Dec 18 Sandsto 6
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Dec 9 Lock Stop 245
Who is the best family lawyer in Florence Al? Dec 3 Trust 1
Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11) Nov '16 Susan 30
Posting online Nov '16 Woodward 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,146

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC