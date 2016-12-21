Florence police search for suspect in overnight robbery
The clerk told police a man wearing a jump suit entered the store and demanded money. Police say the clerk was not harmed during the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Pete Keeton
|Dec 21
|Postal1
|1
|L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11)
|Dec 18
|Sandsto
|6
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Lock Stop
|245
|Who is the best family lawyer in Florence Al?
|Dec 3
|Trust
|1
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
|Posting online
|Nov '16
|Woodward
|1
|Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Joe Cool
|777
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC