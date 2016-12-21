Florence family loses their daughter ...

Florence family loses their daughter in a car crash then their home catches fire

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WAAY

The Johnson family is mourning the loss of their 22-year-old daughter, weeks later after her death the family home caught fire. The Johnson family lost their daughter in a car crash and their home to flames within weeks of each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Pete Keeton Dec 21 Postal1 1
L & G Logistics aka Stowe Trucking (Apr '11) Dec 18 Sandsto 6
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Dec 9 Lock Stop 245
Who is the best family lawyer in Florence Al? Dec 3 Trust 1
Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11) Nov '16 Susan 30
Posting online Nov '16 Woodward 1
Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09) Nov '16 Joe Cool 777
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC