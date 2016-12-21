Florence community helping a family back on their feet after house fire
A week before Christmas a Shoals family lost everything in a house fire and the community is helping them back on their feet. Florence City Councilman, David Bradley, said the Johnson family was at another family members funeral when their home was destroyed by a fire on Wilson Dam Road in Florence.
