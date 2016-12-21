Decatur woman charged with buying car with fake money
A Decatur woman who is a former Florence resident is in jail after authorities said she used "novelty money" to purchase a car from a Lauderdale County man. Lauderdale County officials said Desha L. Patrick, 21, of Decatur, who has lived in the 500 block of Marion Avenue, Florence, has been charged with first-degree theft of property and nine counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
