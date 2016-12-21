Alabama police need help identifying ...

Alabama police need help identifying these theft suspects

Thursday

Police in north Alabama are asking for the public's help to identify a duo in a theft case that spans from Muscle Shoals to Florence and Athens. The two suspects are accused of stealing a credit card in Muscle Shoals and using it to purchase gift cards in Florence, said Sgt.

