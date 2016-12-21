AL Ethics Commission investigating alleged fireworks monopoly in Florence
The Alabama Ethics Commission looks to be investigating a former Florence mayor and city council members over an ordinance that some feel creates a monopoly in the firework business. The complaint was filed by Andrew Sorrell.
