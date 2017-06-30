Worst cities in America are revealed ...

Worst cities in America are revealed - and Detroit is No.1

Do you live in one of America's worst cities? Detroit, Birmingham and Flint top list of America's 50 least appealing places to live Detroit, Michigan is the worst city in the US to live in due to its urban decay, violent crime rates and dwindling population, according to a new study. It's not alone in being a dreadful place to reside, however: Birmingham, Alabama and Flint, Michigan take the next two spots.

Flint, MI

