Worst cities in America are revealed - and Detroit is No.1
Do you live in one of America's worst cities? Detroit, Birmingham and Flint top list of America's 50 least appealing places to live Detroit, Michigan is the worst city in the US to live in due to its urban decay, violent crime rates and dwindling population, according to a new study. It's not alone in being a dreadful place to reside, however: Birmingham, Alabama and Flint, Michigan take the next two spots.
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sat
|Jim bob
|312
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
