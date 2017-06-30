Otep on The Metal Scene and Why Label...

Otep on The Metal Scene and Why Labels Are For Soup Cans and Boner Pills

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Gifted with a powerful voice, Otep has carved an impressive place for herself in the world of heavy music. No mean feat, considering she's an outspoken liberal, lesbian, and vegan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WPWW 20,945
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jul 1 Jim bob 312
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... Jun 23 American_Infidel 1
News Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air... Jun 22 Funny Thing 1
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... Jun 18 Teyla 3
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun '17 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC