Officer stabbed in airport attack speaks out1:30
The officer who was stabbed in an attack at a Flint, Michigan airport talks about his recovery after participating in parade. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the hospital treating a treating a terminally ill British infant \u0022will consider\u0022 any offers or new information that could help the him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jul 1
|Jim bob
|312
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC