Nestle Waters study: Majority of Americans believe that their...

Clean drinking water is more important than clean air to Americans and most citizens expect cross-sector collaboration from governments, businesses and environmental organizations to secure a clean water future, according to a new study conducted by NestlA© Waters North America. The study, which surveyed the opinions of nearly 6,700 Americans and experts and was launched at the Aspen Ideas Festival on June 28, reveals that access to clean drinking water and the nation's declining infrastructure are major concerns for Americans.

