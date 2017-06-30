Montreal man suspected in stabbing of...

Montreal man suspected in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer back in court

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: CBC News

Montreal resident Amor Ftouhi, 49, is charged with committing violence after a Michigan airport officer was stabbed in the neck June 21. He was denied bail at a hearing last week. A Montreal man accused of stabbing a police officer in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., last month is back in court Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jul 1 Jim bob 312
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... Jun 23 American_Infidel 1
News Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air... Jun 22 Funny Thing 1
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... Jun 18 Teyla 3
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC