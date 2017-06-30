Montreal man suspected in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer back in court
Montreal resident Amor Ftouhi, 49, is charged with committing violence after a Michigan airport officer was stabbed in the neck June 21. He was denied bail at a hearing last week. A Montreal man accused of stabbing a police officer in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., last month is back in court Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jul 1
|Jim bob
|312
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC