Man who crashed motorcycle after Bay City fireworks in critical condition

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash following the Bay City fireworks show this past weekend. The incident happened a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, July 2. The man was riding a green, cafe racer -- colloquially known as crotch rockets -- northbound on South Henry Street near John F. Kennedy Drive on Bay City's West Side.

