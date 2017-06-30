Investigation Leads to New Measure Requiring Lead Tests
Over the holiday weekend, a series of new legislation became law, including a measure requing Minnesota schools to test water for lead. Part of the new law also requires school districts that have tested buildings for the presence of lead to make those test results available for public review.
