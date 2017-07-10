Flint city council complains "fix was...

Flint city council complains "fix was in" on Detroit water contract

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Michigan Radio

Flint city council members say the "fix was in" for months before a deal to keep the city on tap water from Detroit was made public. Councilwoman Kate Fields says she's obtained an email from a consultant showing the deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority was set in February, months before it was announced to the public in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jul 1 Jim bob 312
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... Jun 23 American_Infidel 1
News Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air... Jun 22 Funny Thing 1
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... Jun 18 Teyla 3
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun '17 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC