Flint city council complains "fix was in" on Detroit water contract
Flint city council members say the "fix was in" for months before a deal to keep the city on tap water from Detroit was made public. Councilwoman Kate Fields says she's obtained an email from a consultant showing the deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority was set in February, months before it was announced to the public in April.
