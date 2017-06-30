Flint airport stabbing suspect expected to appear in court
L... -- The man accused of kidnapping a visiting Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in broad daylight is expected to appear at a bo... -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has confirmed North Korea's claim that it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile." The United States strongly cond... The president promised to improve broadband service to rural areas as part of his nationwide infrastructure plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jul 1
|Jim bob
|312
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC