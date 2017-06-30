Canada's Gone 'Covfefe' on Terrorism: Time to Tweak Trump's Travel Ban
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court rightly agreed to review lower court rulings on President Trump's travel ban and partially stayed injunctions imposed by leftist judges,Trump should decide what to do about dual citizens from Canada after the June 21 terrorist attack in Flint, Michigan, committed by a Canadian man who is also a citizen of Tunisia - a place well known for supplying the largest number of fighters to the Islamic State. Recent changes in Canadian policies mean Amor Ftouhi, the terrorist who stabbed a police officer in theFlint airport while shouting "Allahu Akbar"won't lose his Canadian citizenship.
